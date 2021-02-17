Butyl Adhesives Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik

“

The report titled Global Butyl Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butyl Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butyl Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butyl Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butyl Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butyl Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butyl Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butyl Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butyl Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butyl Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butyl Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butyl Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik, HS Butyl Ltd, 3M, DeVan Sealants, General Sealants, GSSI Sealants, RENOLIT, K-FLEX, Sika, Nitto, IGM, Guibao Science and Technology, Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material, Zhongyuan Silande High Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Butyl Adhesive Tape

Butyl Adhesive Paste



Market Segmentation by Application: Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive

Others



The Butyl Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butyl Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butyl Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butyl Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butyl Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butyl Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butyl Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butyl Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Butyl Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Butyl Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Butyl Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Butyl Adhesive Tape

1.2.3 Butyl Adhesive Paste

1.3 Butyl Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Paper & Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Woodworking

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Butyl Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Butyl Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Butyl Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Butyl Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Butyl Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Butyl Adhesives as of 2020)

3.4 Global Butyl Adhesives Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Butyl Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Butyl Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Butyl Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Butyl Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Butyl Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Butyl Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Butyl Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Butyl Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Butyl Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Butyl Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Butyl Adhesives Business

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.2 H. B. Fuller

12.2.1 H. B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.2.2 H. B. Fuller Business Overview

12.2.3 H. B. Fuller Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 H. B. Fuller Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 H. B. Fuller Recent Development

12.3 Bostik

12.3.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bostik Business Overview

12.3.3 Bostik Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bostik Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Bostik Recent Development

12.4 HS Butyl Ltd

12.4.1 HS Butyl Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 HS Butyl Ltd Business Overview

12.4.3 HS Butyl Ltd Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HS Butyl Ltd Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 HS Butyl Ltd Recent Development

12.5 3M

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Business Overview

12.5.3 3M Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 3M Recent Development

12.6 DeVan Sealants

12.6.1 DeVan Sealants Corporation Information

12.6.2 DeVan Sealants Business Overview

12.6.3 DeVan Sealants Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DeVan Sealants Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 DeVan Sealants Recent Development

12.7 General Sealants

12.7.1 General Sealants Corporation Information

12.7.2 General Sealants Business Overview

12.7.3 General Sealants Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 General Sealants Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 General Sealants Recent Development

12.8 GSSI Sealants

12.8.1 GSSI Sealants Corporation Information

12.8.2 GSSI Sealants Business Overview

12.8.3 GSSI Sealants Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GSSI Sealants Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 GSSI Sealants Recent Development

12.9 RENOLIT

12.9.1 RENOLIT Corporation Information

12.9.2 RENOLIT Business Overview

12.9.3 RENOLIT Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 RENOLIT Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 RENOLIT Recent Development

12.10 K-FLEX

12.10.1 K-FLEX Corporation Information

12.10.2 K-FLEX Business Overview

12.10.3 K-FLEX Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 K-FLEX Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 K-FLEX Recent Development

12.11 Sika

12.11.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sika Business Overview

12.11.3 Sika Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sika Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 Sika Recent Development

12.12 Nitto

12.12.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nitto Business Overview

12.12.3 Nitto Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nitto Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.12.5 Nitto Recent Development

12.13 IGM

12.13.1 IGM Corporation Information

12.13.2 IGM Business Overview

12.13.3 IGM Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 IGM Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.13.5 IGM Recent Development

12.14 Guibao Science and Technology

12.14.1 Guibao Science and Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 Guibao Science and Technology Business Overview

12.14.3 Guibao Science and Technology Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Guibao Science and Technology Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.14.5 Guibao Science and Technology Recent Development

12.15 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material

12.15.1 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Corporation Information

12.15.2 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Business Overview

12.15.3 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.15.5 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Recent Development

12.16 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology

12.16.1 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Recent Development

13 Butyl Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Butyl Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Butyl Adhesives

13.4 Butyl Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Butyl Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Butyl Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Butyl Adhesives Market Trends

15.2 Butyl Adhesives Drivers

15.3 Butyl Adhesives Market Challenges

15.4 Butyl Adhesives Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”