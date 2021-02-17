Bicycle Helmet Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

“
The report titled Global Bicycle Helmet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bicycle Helmet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bicycle Helmet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bicycle Helmet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2741884/global-bicycle-helmet-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bicycle Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bicycle Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bicycle Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bicycle Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bicycle Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bicycle Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ
Market Segmentation by Product: MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Recreational Helmets
Market Segmentation by Application: Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
The Bicycle Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bicycle Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bicycle Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bicycle Helmet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bicycle Helmet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bicycle Helmet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bicycle Helmet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bicycle Helmet market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2741884/global-bicycle-helmet-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Bicycle Helmet Market Overview
1.1 Bicycle Helmet Product Scope
1.2 Bicycle Helmet Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 MTB Helmets
1.2.3 Road Helmets
1.2.4 Recreational Helmets
1.3 Bicycle Helmet Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation
1.3.3 Sport Games
1.4 Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Bicycle Helmet Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Bicycle Helmet Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bicycle Helmet Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Bicycle Helmet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bicycle Helmet as of 2020)
3.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Bicycle Helmet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Bicycle Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle Helmet Business
12.1 Vista Outdoor
12.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information
12.1.2 Vista Outdoor Business Overview
12.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Vista Outdoor Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development
12.2 Dorel
12.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dorel Business Overview
12.2.3 Dorel Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dorel Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.2.5 Dorel Recent Development
12.3 Giant
12.3.1 Giant Corporation Information
12.3.2 Giant Business Overview
12.3.3 Giant Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Giant Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.3.5 Giant Recent Development
12.4 Trek Bicycle
12.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information
12.4.2 Trek Bicycle Business Overview
12.4.3 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development
12.5 KASK
12.5.1 KASK Corporation Information
12.5.2 KASK Business Overview
12.5.3 KASK Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 KASK Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.5.5 KASK Recent Development
12.6 Mavic
12.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mavic Business Overview
12.6.3 Mavic Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mavic Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.6.5 Mavic Recent Development
12.7 Merida
12.7.1 Merida Corporation Information
12.7.2 Merida Business Overview
12.7.3 Merida Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Merida Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.7.5 Merida Recent Development
12.8 Specialized
12.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
12.8.2 Specialized Business Overview
12.8.3 Specialized Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Specialized Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.8.5 Specialized Recent Development
12.9 Uvex
12.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information
12.9.2 Uvex Business Overview
12.9.3 Uvex Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Uvex Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.9.5 Uvex Recent Development
12.10 Scott Sports
12.10.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information
12.10.2 Scott Sports Business Overview
12.10.3 Scott Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Scott Sports Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development
12.11 OGK KABUTO
12.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information
12.11.2 OGK KABUTO Business Overview
12.11.3 OGK KABUTO Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 OGK KABUTO Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development
12.12 MET
12.12.1 MET Corporation Information
12.12.2 MET Business Overview
12.12.3 MET Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 MET Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.12.5 MET Recent Development
12.13 ABUS
12.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information
12.13.2 ABUS Business Overview
12.13.3 ABUS Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 ABUS Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.13.5 ABUS Recent Development
12.14 POC
12.14.1 POC Corporation Information
12.14.2 POC Business Overview
12.14.3 POC Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 POC Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.14.5 POC Recent Development
12.15 Urge
12.15.1 Urge Corporation Information
12.15.2 Urge Business Overview
12.15.3 Urge Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Urge Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.15.5 Urge Recent Development
12.16 Lazer
12.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information
12.16.2 Lazer Business Overview
12.16.3 Lazer Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Lazer Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.16.5 Lazer Recent Development
12.17 Louis Garneau
12.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information
12.17.2 Louis Garneau Business Overview
12.17.3 Louis Garneau Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Louis Garneau Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development
12.18 Strategic Sports
12.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information
12.18.2 Strategic Sports Business Overview
12.18.3 Strategic Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Strategic Sports Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development
12.19 LAS helmets
12.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information
12.19.2 LAS helmets Business Overview
12.19.3 LAS helmets Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 LAS helmets Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development
12.20 Fox Racing
12.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information
12.20.2 Fox Racing Business Overview
12.20.3 Fox Racing Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Fox Racing Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development
12.21 Limar
12.21.1 Limar Corporation Information
12.21.2 Limar Business Overview
12.21.3 Limar Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Limar Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.21.5 Limar Recent Development
12.22 Orbea
12.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information
12.22.2 Orbea Business Overview
12.22.3 Orbea Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Orbea Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.22.5 Orbea Recent Development
12.23 Rudy Project
12.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
12.23.2 Rudy Project Business Overview
12.23.3 Rudy Project Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Rudy Project Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development
12.24 Moon Helmet
12.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information
12.24.2 Moon Helmet Business Overview
12.24.3 Moon Helmet Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Moon Helmet Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development
12.25 SenHai Sports Goods
12.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information
12.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Business Overview
12.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development
12.26 Shenghong Sports
12.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information
12.26.2 Shenghong Sports Business Overview
12.26.3 Shenghong Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Shenghong Sports Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development
12.27 GUB
12.27.1 GUB Corporation Information
12.27.2 GUB Business Overview
12.27.3 GUB Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 GUB Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.27.5 GUB Recent Development
12.28 One Industries
12.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information
12.28.2 One Industries Business Overview
12.28.3 One Industries Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 One Industries Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.28.5 One Industries Recent Development
12.29 HardnutZ
12.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information
12.29.2 HardnutZ Business Overview
12.29.3 HardnutZ Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 HardnutZ Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
12.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development
13 Bicycle Helmet Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Bicycle Helmet Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicycle Helmet
13.4 Bicycle Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Bicycle Helmet Distributors List
14.3 Bicycle Helmet Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Bicycle Helmet Market Trends
15.2 Bicycle Helmet Drivers
15.3 Bicycle Helmet Market Challenges
15.4 Bicycle Helmet Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2741884/global-bicycle-helmet-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”