1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2027 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman

The report titled Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,2-Propylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,2-Propylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chem, Asahi Kasei, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem
Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol
Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol
Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol
Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
Functional Fluids
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
Liquid Detergents
The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?
Table of Contents:
1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Scope
1.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol
1.2.3 Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol
1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol
1.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
1.3.3 Functional Fluids
1.3.4 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
1.3.5 Liquid Detergents
1.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top 1,2-Propylene Glycol Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top 1,2-Propylene Glycol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Propylene Glycol as of 2020)
3.4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Type
4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Application
5.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company
8.1.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company
11.1.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propylene Glycol Business
12.1 Dow
12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dow Business Overview
12.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.1.5 Dow Recent Development
12.2 Lyondell Basell
12.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Lyondell Basell Business Overview
12.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development
12.3 Huntsman
12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.3.2 Huntsman Business Overview
12.3.3 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development
12.4 ADM
12.4.1 ADM Corporation Information
12.4.2 ADM Business Overview
12.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.4.5 ADM Recent Development
12.5 INEOS
12.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information
12.5.2 INEOS Business Overview
12.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.5.5 INEOS Recent Development
12.6 BASF
12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.6.2 BASF Business Overview
12.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.6.5 BASF Recent Development
12.7 Repsol
12.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information
12.7.2 Repsol Business Overview
12.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.7.5 Repsol Recent Development
12.8 Sumitomo Chem
12.8.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sumitomo Chem Business Overview
12.8.3 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.8.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development
12.9 Asahi Kasei
12.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information
12.9.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview
12.9.3 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development
12.10 SKC
12.10.1 SKC Corporation Information
12.10.2 SKC Business Overview
12.10.3 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.10.5 SKC Recent Development
12.11 Shell
12.11.1 Shell Corporation Information
12.11.2 Shell Business Overview
12.11.3 Shell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Shell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.11.5 Shell Recent Development
12.12 Shandong Shida Shenghua
12.12.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Business Overview
12.12.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.12.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development
12.13 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem
12.13.1 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Corporation Information
12.13.2 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Business Overview
12.13.3 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.13.5 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Recent Development
12.14 Hi-tech Spring Chem
12.14.1 Hi-tech Spring Chem Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hi-tech Spring Chem Business Overview
12.14.3 Hi-tech Spring Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Hi-tech Spring Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.14.5 Hi-tech Spring Chem Recent Development
12.15 Daze Group
12.15.1 Daze Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Daze Group Business Overview
12.15.3 Daze Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Daze Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.15.5 Daze Group Recent Development
12.16 Shandong Depu Chem
12.16.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shandong Depu Chem Business Overview
12.16.3 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered
12.16.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development
13 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,2-Propylene Glycol
13.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Distributors List
14.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Trends
15.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Drivers
15.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Challenges
15.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
