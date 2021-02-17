1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2027 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman

“

The report titled Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,2-Propylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,2-Propylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chem, Asahi Kasei, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol



Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents



The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Scope

1.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.2.3 Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

1.3.3 Functional Fluids

1.3.4 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

1.3.5 Liquid Detergents

1.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 1,2-Propylene Glycol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 1,2-Propylene Glycol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Propylene Glycol as of 2020)

3.4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company

8.1.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company

11.1.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propylene Glycol Business

12.1 Dow

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Business Overview

12.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.1.5 Dow Recent Development

12.2 Lyondell Basell

12.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lyondell Basell Business Overview

12.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Business Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.4 ADM

12.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.4.2 ADM Business Overview

12.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.4.5 ADM Recent Development

12.5 INEOS

12.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.5.2 INEOS Business Overview

12.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Business Overview

12.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.6.5 BASF Recent Development

12.7 Repsol

12.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Repsol Business Overview

12.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

12.8 Sumitomo Chem

12.8.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumitomo Chem Business Overview

12.8.3 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.8.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development

12.9 Asahi Kasei

12.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.10 SKC

12.10.1 SKC Corporation Information

12.10.2 SKC Business Overview

12.10.3 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.10.5 SKC Recent Development

12.11 Shell

12.11.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shell Business Overview

12.11.3 Shell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.11.5 Shell Recent Development

12.12 Shandong Shida Shenghua

12.12.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Business Overview

12.12.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.12.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development

12.13 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

12.13.1 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Corporation Information

12.13.2 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Business Overview

12.13.3 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.13.5 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Recent Development

12.14 Hi-tech Spring Chem

12.14.1 Hi-tech Spring Chem Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hi-tech Spring Chem Business Overview

12.14.3 Hi-tech Spring Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hi-tech Spring Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.14.5 Hi-tech Spring Chem Recent Development

12.15 Daze Group

12.15.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Daze Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Daze Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Daze Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.15.5 Daze Group Recent Development

12.16 Shandong Depu Chem

12.16.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shandong Depu Chem Business Overview

12.16.3 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

12.16.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development

13 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,2-Propylene Glycol

13.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Distributors List

14.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Trends

15.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Drivers

15.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Challenges

15.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

