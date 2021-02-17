Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021, Top Companies: | American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE), Covestro, Hexpol, Polyone Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group, Kuraray, The Lubrizol Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester-based TPUs

Polyether-based TPUs

Polycaprolactone TPUs



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Utilization

Consumer Goods

Construction

Medicine Utilization

Others



The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Scope

1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Polyester-based TPUs

1.2.3 Polyether-based TPUs

1.2.4 Polycaprolactone TPUs

1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Industrial Utilization

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Medicine Utilization

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Business

12.1 American Polyfilm

12.1.1 American Polyfilm Corporation Information

12.1.2 American Polyfilm Business Overview

12.1.3 American Polyfilm Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 American Polyfilm Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.1.5 American Polyfilm Recent Development

12.2 API Plastics

12.2.1 API Plastics Corporation Information

12.2.2 API Plastics Business Overview

12.2.3 API Plastics Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 API Plastics Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.2.5 API Plastics Recent Development

12.3 Huntsman Corporation

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Business Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE)

12.4.1 BASF SE) Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE) Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF SE) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE) Recent Development

12.5 Covestro

12.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Covestro Business Overview

12.5.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.6 Hexpol

12.6.1 Hexpol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hexpol Business Overview

12.6.3 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.6.5 Hexpol Recent Development

12.7 Polyone Corporation

12.7.1 Polyone Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polyone Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 Polyone Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polyone Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.7.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Wanhua Chemical Group

12.8.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.8.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Recent Development

12.9 Kuraray

12.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kuraray Business Overview

12.9.3 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.9.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.10 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.10.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.10.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

13 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Distributors List

14.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Trends

15.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Drivers

15.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Challenges

15.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”