Global Feeler Gauge Market to Rise at 1.2% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:

As for the global feeler gauge industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have one third revenue market share in 2015. The United States giant Stanley Black & Decker, which has 12.16% market share in 2015, is the leader in the feeler gauge industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI and SnapOn, which respectively has 10.00% and 9.53% market share globally. The Great Star is the leader of China mainland feeler gauge industry. It sells a total of 1.88 million dollar feeler gauge products in the year of 2015. The downstream industries of feeler gauge products are engineering and construction. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the spurring spending of automotive, the consumption increase of feeler gauge will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the feeler gauge products will show an optimistic upward trend. Although sales of feeler gauge products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the feeler gauge field hastily.

The worldwide market for Feeler Gauge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Feeler Gauge in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

SnapOn

ATG

Mitutoyo

Schaeffler

SKF

NTN

Great Star

Starrett

Great Wall

Endura

Jetech Tool

Eastern

Precision Brand

SP Air

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Feeler Gauge Market By Type:

Flat Feeler Gauge

Wire Feeler Gauge

Ramp Feeler Gauge

Others

Feeler Gauge Market By Applications:

Engineering

Construction

Others

Feeler Gauge Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

