Cryopump Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A cryopump or a “cryogenic pump” is a vacuum pump that traps gases and vapours by condensing them on a cold surface, but are only effective on some gases. The effectiveness depends on the freezing and boiling points of the gas relative to the cryopump’s temperature. They are sometimes used to block particular contaminants, for example in front of a diffusion pump to trap backstreaming oil, or in front of a McLeod gauge to keep out water. In this function, they are called a cryotrap, waterpump or cold trap, even though the physical mechanism is the same as for a cryopump.

Scope of the Report:

Cryopump is mainly classified into four types: ?1000std. liter, 1000-2000std. liter, 2000-4000std. liter, ?4000std. liter. Cryopump between 1000-2000std.liter are the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the global total in 2016, followed by 2000-4000std. liter with share of about 27%.

SHI�Cryogenics�Group, Ulvac, Brooks, Leybold, Trillium, PHPK�Technologies and Vacree are the key producers in the global cryopump market. Top seven took up about 80% of the global production in 2016. Brooks, SHI�Cryogenics�Group, Leybold, Ulvac which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Vacree is the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 6%.

The global market for Cryopump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Cryopump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Cryopump Market Key Players:



SHI Cryogenics Group

Ulvac

Brooks

Leybold

Trillium

PHPK Technologies

Vacree

Global Other

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



?1000std.�liter

1000-2000std.�liter

2000-4000std.�liter

?4000std.�liter

Market By Application:



Semiconductor Manufacturing

Vacuum Coating

Particle Accelerators

Sputter Deposition Systems

Other Applications

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

