Impact on POTASH FERTILIZERSSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Potash Fertilizers Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 28 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period, 2019–2024. Potassium is essential for plant health and there must be a sufficient supply in the soil to maintain good crop growth. When the potassium supply is limited, soil yield is reduced with poor crop quality, inefficient utilization of water, and susceptibility to pest and disease damage increases.

Global Potash fertilizers Industry enhance the plant growth and productivity of potassium deficient soil. Increasing population and growing demand for food have led to the need for high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the potash fertilizers market. Moreover, increasing inclination towards fertilizers globally, is primarily boosting the growth of the potash fertilizers market.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the Potash Fertilizers market

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

The Mosaic Company (U.S.)

JSC Belaruskali (Republic of Belarus)

Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland)

Borealis AG (Austria), HELM AG (Germany)

Sinofert Holdings Limited (China)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

Downstream analysis

Potash fertilizers market is segmented based on type namely muriate of potash, potassium magnesium sulfate, sulfate of potash, potassium nitrate, and others. Among all, muriate of potash is dominating the market owing to its high nutrient concentrates. However, sulfate of potash is also witnessed to be growing over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global Potash Fertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe holds the highest share of the potash fertilizers market. In Europe, Ireland and Belgium are majorly contributing to the growth of potash fertilizers market. North America is estimated to have a moderate expansion in the market share of potash fertilizers over the estimated period.

