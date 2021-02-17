Epichlorohydrin Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a clear colorless liquid with an irritating chloroform-like odor. It is a highly reactive organochlorine compound and is used in the production of glycerol, plastics, epoxy glues and resins, and elastomers. In contact with water, epichlorohydrin hydrolyzes to 3-MCPD, a carcinogen found in food. Epichlorohydrin is readily biodegradable and is not expected to persist in the environment. Epichlorohydrin has a low potential to bioaccumulate, and is not expected to adsorb to soil or sediment. In water, epichlorohydrin will be rapidly broken down by both biological and non-biological mechanisms. In air, epichlorohydrin will rapidly dissipate and break down. In the case of soil exposure, epichlorohydrin will mostly remain in groundwater rather than soil particulates, and will be rapidly degraded.

Scope of the Report:

Epichlorohydrin application scenario is very broad, and its also an important organic raw materials for epoxy resin, the current market of Epichlorohydrin demand will still increase. As an important intermediate in Chemical industry fields, Epichlorohydrin has attracted more and more attention right now.

Global Epichlorohydrin production capacity increased rapidly in recent years, Global production capacity of Epichlorohydrin is 2700 kilo tons in 2015, capacity up 500 kilo tons/a than 2011.

World of Epichlorohydrin production presents four characteristics: one is less production countries and regions, and regional development imbalance, China, the United States, Germany, Japan and China’s Taiwan region total production capacity of more than 85% of the world’s total production capacity. The second is capacity more concentrated, and the world more than 50% of capacity is concentrated in Dow (Dow) chemistry, Shandong Haili, Solvay (Solvay), Formosa Plastics and other minority several companies. Third is the process is relatively simple, most device adopts propylene high temperature chlorination process, a handful of companies using glycerol method, production capacity of less than 5%. Four is the Asian production capacity increased rapidly in recent years, since 2008 China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest producer of propylene oxide.

The global market for Epichlorohydrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Epichlorohydrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Epichlorohydrin Market Key Players:



Dow Chemical

Solvay

NAMA Chemicals

Hanwha Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical

Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals

Jiangsu Haixing

Dongying Liancheng

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



>99.9%

99.8%~99.9%

99.5%~99.8%

Market By Application:



Epoxy resins

Synthetic glycerin

Epichlorohydrin Rubber

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Epichlorohydrin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Epichlorohydrin market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Epichlorohydrin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Epichlorohydrins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Epichlorohydrin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

