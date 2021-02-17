Architectural Membrane Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Architectural Membrane is called ?The fifth generation building materials?, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.

Scope of the Report:

The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.

Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.

Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.

The global market for Architectural Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Architectural Membrane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Architectural Membrane Market Key Players:



Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane

Others

Market By Application:



Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Architectural Membrane market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Architectural Membrane market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Architectural Membrane players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Architectural Membranes in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Architectural Membrane sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

