Wood Tar Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Wood tar is produced from a variety of natural materials through destructive distillation. Wood tar can be extracted from straw, wood, etc. Wood tar is type of tar with a mixture of free carbons and hydrocarbons.

Scope of the Report:

Wood tar is mainly classified into four types: resinous tars, hardwood tars, other tars. Resinous tars mainly include pine tar, and hardwood tars include beech tar, oak tar, etc. other tars are mainly made from straw, nuts, etc. And resinous tars are the most widely used type which takes up about 77% of the global total in 2016.

The global wood tar average price is in the decline trend, from 6265 $/MT in 2012 to 5153 $/MT in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation. The wood tar sales will reach about 21 K MT in 2016 from 18 K MT in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.5%.

The global market for Wood Tar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Wood Tar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Wood Tar Market Key Players:



Auson

Skandian Group

Xinzhongxing Biomass

Verdi Life

Kemet

Lacq

Fusheng Carbon

Shuanghui Active Carbon

Albert Kerbl

S.P.S. BV

Eco Oil

Bashles

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Resinous Tars

Hardwood Tars

Other Tars

Market By Application:



Construction Coatings

Ship Coatings

Animal Husbandry

Other Applications

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

