Impact on FEED ACIDIFIERSSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Feed Acidifiers Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% and reach USD 3,109.11 Million by 2026. Feed acidifiers are additives added to feed to promote the gut health of the livestock by modulating the gut microbiota. Acidifiers used in feed have bacteriostatic and bactericidal properties that aid in controlling the growth of harmful microbes in the gastrointestinal tract. Feed acidifiers are organic & inorganic acids and their salts.

The global feed acidifier market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. The growth for the feed acidifier market is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of meat products and population growth in emerging economies. Feed acidifier is widely used as a substitute for feed antibiotics over the last decade, and the demand is increasing at a steady growth rate. The increasing price of the product is anticipated to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the encapsulation technique is anticipated to offer a lucrative opportunity to the manufacturers of feed acidifiers. Additionally, the availability of substitutes in the market is expected to pose a major challenge to the global feed acidifier market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The demand for feed acidifiers has been surging across the globe among the farmers of livestock. The multifunctional role of feed acidifiers includes the minimization of gastric pH, enhanced gastric retention time, stimulation of pancreatic secretions, and influence on mucosal morphology. The various feed acidifiers such as citric, formic, fumaric, and lactic acid aid in improving the absorption and retention of minerals, which include magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and calcium. So, it increases the biological value of livestock as well as limiting the excretion process. Global livestock production accounted for about 40% of the gross value of agricultural production in 2017. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the per capita consumption of meat was 43.5 kg in 2017. Thus, the rise in demand for meat and dairy products has prompted the growth of the livestock industry, which drives the market growth of feed acidifiers.

Source: Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

The price of feed acidifiers has been increasing over the last few years, which is anticipated to act as one of the major threats in the growth of the global feed acidifiers market during the forecast period. Propionic acid is the highly used feed acidifier by the livestock farmers. It finds application in pharmaceuticals and the food & beverage industries as a preservative. So, the wide usage of propionic acid has increased its demand, and thus, the price of the products has increased significantly. For instance, in November 2017, BASF SE had increased formic and propionic acids price in Europe and the Middle East & African region. The new price of formic acid was €150 higher per ton than the old price.

Segmentation

Based on type, the global feed acidifiers market has been divided into propionic acid, formic acid, lactic acid, sorbic acid, citric acid, malic acid, butyric acid, lauric acid, and others. In 2019, the propionic acid segment dominated the market. By form, the market has been segregated into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of compound, the market is categorized into single and blends. The blends accounted for the lion’s share in 2019. Based on livestock, the market is categorized into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment garnered the largest revenue share of the global feed acidifiers market in 2019.

