Piperonyl Butoxide Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Piperonyl butoxide (PBO) is an organic compound used as a component of pesticide formulations. It is a waxy white solid. It is a synergist. That is, despite having no pesticidal activity of its own, it enhances the potency of certain pesticides such as carbamates, pyrethrins, pyrethroids, and rotenone.

Scope of the Report:

Piperonyl Butoxide, a white inorganic compound, is mainly classified into top class, A class, standard class. Top class is the main type in the commercial usage. Piperonyl Butoxide is mainly used as synergistic agent for pesticides. The end use is indoor home use, gardens, agricultural, veterinary, others.

Europe is the largest consumption and export region of Piperonyl Butoxide in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 34.6% the global market in 2016, followed by China with the share of about 21%. North America added up about 16.8% of the global market.

Italy, China are now the key producers of Piperonyl Butoxide in the world. And the production of Italy took up more than 50%, while China took up about 36% and Japan took up about 6% in 2016. There are also a few companies in China to produce Piperonyl Butoxide, for example, Yangpu Natural Perfume.

The global market for Piperonyl Butoxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Piperonyl Butoxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Key Players:



Endura

Shuguang Chem

Sumitomo Chem

Yangpu Natural Perfume

Zhongtai Perfume

Anthea Aromatics

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Top Class

A Class

Standard Class

Market By Application:



Indoor Home Use

Gardens

Agricultural

Veterinary

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

