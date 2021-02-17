Flocculant and Coagulant Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Flocculant and coagulant are important chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment processes for solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering.

Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.

Coagulation is the process by which particles become destabilized and begin to clump together. Coagulation is an essential component in water treatment operations. Evaluation and optimization of the coagulation/rapid mixing step of the water treatment process includes a variety of aspects. Flocculants gather the destabilized particles together and cause them to agglomerate and drop out of solution.

Scope of the Report:

According to the different chemical composition, coagulants and flocculant have the inorganic coagulant?flocculant, organic coagulant?flocculant, composite coagulant?flocculant. Al-based and Fe-based compound are the main type of inorganic coagulant?flocculant. And it took up 72.02% of the consumption in 2015.

At present, coagulants and flocculant consumption market mainly concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan and India & SEA. China is the largest sales country of coagulants and flocculant and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China sales of coagulants and flocculant market took up about 24.58% the global market in 2015.

The global market for Flocculant and Coagulant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 4290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Flocculant and Coagulant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Key Players:



Kemira

SNF Group

Sanfeng Chem

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Changlong Tech

Jianheng Ind

BASF

Feralco Group

Akferal

RISING Group

Aditya Birla

Yide Chem

Taki Chem

IXOM

Zhongke Tianze

HYMO CORP

Guangzheng Aluminum Aalt

GEO

Solenis

Huntsman

Solvay

Holland Company

WPCP

Toagosei Group

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Inorganic Type

Organic Type

Other

Market By Application:



Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Mineral

Paper

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Flocculant and Coagulant market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Flocculant and Coagulant market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Flocculant and Coagulant players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Flocculant and Coagulants in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Flocculant and Coagulant sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

