Ammonia Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Ammonia, a colourless and nonflammable gas with a characteristic pungent smell, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula NH3. Ammonia is shipped as a liquified gas under its own vapor pressure of 114 psig. Most extensive use is in soil fertilization. This application is used in the form of salts, nitrates and urea.

Scope of the Report:

According to the statistics, ammonia industry concentration is relatively low. The top ten manufacturers were counted for about 18.19% production market share in 2015. In this report, we list the top twenty-eight enterprises including Yara? CF Industries? Agrium? Group DF? Qafco? PotashCorp? TogliattiAzot? Eurochem and Acron etc.

Geographically, the production regions of world ammonia include North America, Europe, Middle East, India and China etc. China was definitely the major production region, which dominated the market with 34.84% production market share in 2015. However, the production concentration is very fragment in China with hundreds of small enterprises located throughout China. Europe, North America was the other two players with 10.09% and 9.31% production market share respectively in 2015.

As for the raw materials of ammonia, there is an obvious difference between China and other regions. In China, majority of enterprise use the coal, which is estimated account for 85%. While in Europe and North America etc. regions, the natural gas is the major raw materials due to the abundant natural gas resources in local.

The global market for Ammonia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 76100 million US$ in 2024, from 71200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Ammonia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Ammonia Market Key Players:



Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien(PotashCorp and Agrium)

Group DF

Qafco

TogliattiAzot

Eurochem

Acron

Koch

Safco

Pusri

OCI Nitrogen

MINUDOBRENIYA

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

CNPC

SINOPEC

Hubei Yihua

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua Group

Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group

Hualu-Hengsheng Group

LUXI

Anhui Haoyuan Chem Industry Group

Linggu Chem

Henan Xinlianxin Group

Huaqiang Chem Group

Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Liquid Ammonia

Gas Ammonia

Market By Application:



Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Polymer Synthesis

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Browse Detail informartion and Table Of Content @

