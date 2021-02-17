Global Graphene Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Graphene is considered as a wonder material, finding wide applications in areas ranging from practical solutions like water purification/filtration systems and faster internet speeds to measuring brain activity. The already widened application area of Graphene is expanding by leaps and bond, finding a new application area every so often.

Recently, North-western University (US), a private research university announced a new application of Graphene as nontoxic, anti-static hair dye. This research has ended the era of the toxic hair dyes. Hence graphene, the miracle material will now be used in the manufacturing of the ultimate hair dye.

Graphene seems to be tailor-fit material for Elon Musk’s vision of “wizard hats for the brain” a reality. Musk’s neurotechnology start-up, Neuralink is aiming to create brain-computer interface systems (neural lace technologies) along with the advances in graphene. This is the best example that defines why Graphene is called as the wonder material, presaging the further heights this material is ascending ion the global space.

Acknowledging the kind of traction gained by this market, Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a study report. According to MRFR, the global Graphene market garnering further prominence is projected to ascend to approx. 811.40 million USD by 2023, registering a massive CAGR of approximately 43% during the review period (2016 to 2023).

The growth of the market is predominantly driven by the augmenting demand in the various burgeoning end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, energy, coatings, electronics, and chemical, among others. Other factors fuelling the market growth include growing population and improving economic conditions that have substantiated the industrialization & urbanization along with the consumer purchasing power. Also, increasing demand for Graphene-based products and favorable government regulations are expected to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Key Players:

Vorbeck Materials

CVD Equipment Corporation

Graphene NanoChem

Angstron Materials, Inc.

XG Sciences, Inc.

Graphene Laboratories, Inc.

Graphenea Inc.

BGT Materials Limited, Ltd

Grafoid Inc.

Haydale Limited

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

