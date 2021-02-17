Agate Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Agates are semi-precious gemstones that are a variegated form of chalcedony, which is silicon dioxide in the form of microscopic fibrous quartz crystals.

Agates naturally develop when an empty pocket inside a host rock fills in molecule-by-molecule, layer-by-layer as these microcrystals self-organize to form concentric bands or other patterns. The colors and arrangement of the microcrystals are influenced by changes in pressure, temperature, and mineral content that occur during the formation process.

Unlike other gemstones, each agate is unique. Even slabs cut from the same specimen will vary in color and design.

Scope of the Report:

Agate is a cryptocrystalline variety of silica (SiO2), chiefly chalcedony, characterised by its fineness of grain and brightness of color. There are gray agate, red agate, blue agate and purple agate, etc. But gray agate or motley agate are cheap and use for wall decorations and dyed agate product. Red and blue agates are high value agate stones. Agate can be designed, carved and processed to various decoration products (hand catenaries, necklaces, pendants, wall decorations and sculptures), grinding balls and mortars with pestle, etc.

Agate is widely found in China, Brazil, Uruguay, USA, India, Australia, Mexico, Madagascar, Egypt, Argentina, Namibia, Mozambique, etc. Currently, Brazil and Uruguay are key exporters of agate stone, and the stone is mainly imported by China to produce agate products. The agate stone from Brazil and Uruguay is usually cheaper than local agate stone.

China is the largest consumption country of agate products in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese consumption took up about 50% the global market in 2015. America shared about 17%, both of EMEA and India closely took up about 10% the world.

The global market for Agate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Agate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Gray

Red

Blue

Others

Market By Application:



Grind Products

Decoration

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

