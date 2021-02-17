Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage, industrial use.

The lithium battery cell, where Lithium-Ion Battery Separator are widely applied, is composed of cathode material, anode material, electrolyte and separator, of which, lithium-ion battery separator as a high value-added material with the highest technical barrier among lithium battery materials accounts for about 15-20% of the battery cost. The main role of the separator film is to separate the positive and negative electrodes of the lithium-ion battery, thus preventing two neighboring contacts from a short circuit.

The production regions mainly focus on Japan, USA, Korea and China. Japan-based Asahi Kasei, U.S.-based Celgard (Acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2014), South Korea-based SKI, Japan-based Toray Tonen and Japan-based UBE are the leader manufacturers in global. In the past years, the capacity of lithium-ion battery separator was grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of separator in China – Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech and Zhongke Sci & Tech are the representative recent years. China’s lithium-ion battery separator industry faces overcapacity. It is predicted that the overcapacity will bring ruthless competition in the next few years.

The global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 4050 million US$ in 2024, from 2400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asahi Kasei

SK Innovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

MPI

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Sci & Tech

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Yiteng New Energy

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech

Newmi-Tech

FSDH

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Shanghai Energy

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial Use

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

