Coconut Oil Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Coconut oil, or copra oil, is an edible oil extracted from the kernel or meat of mature coconuts harvested from the coconut palm.
Scope of the Report:
The coconut trees are widely distributed in in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, etc. Especially in Philippines, Indonesia, and India, the coconut production account more than 70 percent for the global production. Therefore, the coconut oil production also distribute in these countries.
Philippines are adding planting area of coconut trees, and A few years later, the coconut products production will increase. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in coconut oil market will become more intense.
Almost all coconut oil products in China are imported from other countries, such as Philippines, Indonesia. On a global scale, currently coconut oil industry is in the state of production and sales booming.
The global market for Coconut Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 4900 million US$ in 2024, from 3760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.
This report focuses on the Coconut Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Global Coconut Oil Market Key Players:
Tantuco Enterprises
Greenville Agro Corporation
Samar Coco Products
CIIF OMG
Primex Group
SC Global
Phidco
PT.Indo Vegetable Oil
P.T. Harvard Cocopro
Naturoca
PT SIMP
Sumatera Baru
KPK Oils & Proteins
Karshakabandhu Agritech
Kalpatharu Coconut
Prima Industries Limited
Kerafed
Market Segmentation:
Market By Type
Fresh Coconut
Dry Copra
Market By Application:
Industrial Use
Food Industry
The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.
Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:
Historical Period: 2015-2019,
Base Year: 2019,
Forecast Period: 2020-2024.
