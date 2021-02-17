Coconut Oil Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Coconut oil, or copra oil, is an edible oil extracted from the kernel or meat of mature coconuts harvested from the coconut palm.

Scope of the Report:

The coconut trees are widely distributed in in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, etc. Especially in Philippines, Indonesia, and India, the coconut production account more than 70 percent for the global production. Therefore, the coconut oil production also distribute in these countries.

Philippines are adding planting area of coconut trees, and A few years later, the coconut products production will increase. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in coconut oil market will become more intense.

Almost all coconut oil products in China are imported from other countries, such as Philippines, Indonesia. On a global scale, currently coconut oil industry is in the state of production and sales booming.

The global market for Coconut Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 4900 million US$ in 2024, from 3760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Coconut Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Coconut Oil Market Key Players:



Tantuco Enterprises

Greenville Agro Corporation

Samar Coco Products

CIIF OMG

Primex Group

SC Global

Phidco

PT.Indo Vegetable Oil

P.T. Harvard Cocopro

Naturoca

PT SIMP

Sumatera Baru

KPK Oils & Proteins

Karshakabandhu Agritech

Kalpatharu Coconut

Prima Industries Limited

Kerafed

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Fresh Coconut

Dry Copra

Market By Application:



Industrial Use

Food Industry

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

