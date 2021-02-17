Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst.

SSBR is widely used in tire, industrial rubber, cable and footwear industries. Wide use of SSBR is explained by high technical properties of the rubbers based on them.

Scope of the Report:

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of SSBR brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the SSBR field.

The global market for Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Key Players:



Asahi Kasei

Firestone

JSR

LANXESS

Michelin

Goodyear

Trinseo�

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

Zeon

LG Chem

Eni

Sibur

Sumitomo

TSRC

Chi Mei

NKNH

Karbochem

Sinopec

CNPC

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Styrene Content 60%

Market By Application:



Shoes

Tires

Electrically Insulating Materials

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

