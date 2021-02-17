NPK Fertilizer Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

N-P-K refers to the ratio of important elements in a fertilizer or soil amendment. N stands for nitrogen, which is responsible for strong stem and foliage growth. P is for phosphorus, which aids in healthy root growth and flower and seed production. K stands for potassium, which is responsible for improving overall health and disease resistance.

Scope of the Report:

China, Russia, Indonesia, India, Norway, etc. are now the key producers of NPK Fertilizers. There are many producers with lower price, poorer quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of NPK Fertilizer are from Vietnam, France, Malaysia, USA, Pakistan, Israel, etc.

Yara (NO), Euro Chem (RU), Acron (RU), Rossosh (RU), ZAT (PK), ICL (IL), etc. are the key producers in the global NPK Fertilizer market (EX China). Coromandel, Gresik, Phosagro, Roullier, Grupa Azoty, Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U., etc. not listed in the report, are the other leading suppliers around the world, and Kingenta (CN), Xinyangfeng (CN), Stanley (CN), Luxi Chem (CN), Aboolo (CN), SACF (CN), Batian (CN), Huachang Chem (CN), Hongri Acron (CN), Yihua (CN) are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

The global market for NPK Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 35800 million US$ in 2024, from 32400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the NPK Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global NPK Fertilizer Market Key Players:



Yara (NO)

Euro Chem. (RU)

Acron (RU)

Rossosh (RU)

ZAT (PK)

ICL (IL)

Helena Chem. (US)

IFFCO (IN)

Helm AG (DE)

Azomures (RO)

Uralchem (RU)

NPK Expert (LV)

Phosagro (RU)

CGC (JP)

Kingenta (CN)

Xinyangfeng (CN)

Stanley (CN)

Luxi Chem. (CN)

Aboolo (CN)

SACF (CN)

Batian (CN)

Huachang Chem. (CN)

Hongri Acron (CN)

Yihua (CN)

Fengxi Fert (CN)

Goldym (CN)

Shindoo (CN)

Yuntianhua (CN)

Xinlianxin (CN)

Liuguo Chem. (CN)

Xiyang (CN)

Sinofert (CN)

Wuzhoufeng (CN)

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers

Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers

Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers

Urea-based Compound Fertilizer

Market By Application:



Wheat

Rice

Maize

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global NPK Fertilizer market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the NPK Fertilizer market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global NPK Fertilizer players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze NPK Fertilizers in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the NPK Fertilizer sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

