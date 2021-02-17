Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Behentrimonium Methosulfate is a waxy substance derived from colza oil extracted from the Colza plant, white to pale yellow solid, and used in conditioners, shampoos hair conditioning and skin care products.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, the Behentrimonium Methosulfate Industry concentration is high and the production is mainly concentrated in the hands of a few giants, like Clariant Croda Evonik Industries Global Seven, Inc. and KCI Ltd etc. The Behentrimonium Methosulfate Industry is in the rapid development stage now.

Europe is the largest producer and consumer in the past years, and it will keep its leading position in the future years. Germany and UK are the most important producers in Europe, especially Germany, the production share approached 33% in 2014; then UK with 14.10% share in 2014.

The global market for Behentrimonium Methosulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Behentrimonium Methosulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Key Players:



Clariant(DE)

Croda(UK)

Evonik Industries(DE)

Global Seven, Inc(US)

KCI Ltd(KR)

Koster Keunen(US)

Miwon Commercial(KR)

AQIA(BR)

Mapric(BR)

Solvay(BE)

Sino Lion(CN)

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



BTMS-25

BTMS-50

Market By Application:



Hair Care

Skin Care

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

