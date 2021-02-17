Automotive Fasteners Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Fasteners market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Fasteners market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Fasteners market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, Fontana, Agrati, LISI, Nifco, Topura, Meira, Böllhoff, Norma, Bulten, Precision Castparts, Chunyu, Boltun, Samjin, Sundram Fasteners, SFS, STL, Keller & Kalmbach, Piolax, EJOT, GEM-YEAR, RUIBIAO, Shenzhen AERO Segment by Type, Threaded Fasteners, Non-threaded Fasteners
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Threaded Fasteners, Non-threaded Fasteners
|Market Segment by Application:
|Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Fasteners market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Fasteners market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Fasteners industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Fasteners market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Fasteners market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Fasteners market
TOC
1 Automotive Fasteners Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Fasteners Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Fasteners Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Threaded Fasteners
1.2.3 Non-threaded Fasteners
1.3 Automotive Fasteners Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Automotive OEM
1.3.3 Automotive Aftermarket
1.4 Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Fasteners Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Fasteners as of 2020)
3.4 Global Automotive Fasteners Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Fasteners Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Fasteners Business
12.1 Würth
12.1.1 Würth Corporation Information
12.1.2 Würth Business Overview
12.1.3 Würth Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Würth Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.1.5 Würth Recent Development
12.2 ITW
12.2.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.2.2 ITW Business Overview
12.2.3 ITW Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ITW Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.2.5 ITW Recent Development
12.3 Stanley
12.3.1 Stanley Corporation Information
12.3.2 Stanley Business Overview
12.3.3 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.3.5 Stanley Recent Development
12.4 Araymond
12.4.1 Araymond Corporation Information
12.4.2 Araymond Business Overview
12.4.3 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.4.5 Araymond Recent Development
12.5 KAMAX
12.5.1 KAMAX Corporation Information
12.5.2 KAMAX Business Overview
12.5.3 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.5.5 KAMAX Recent Development
12.6 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
12.6.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Business Overview
12.6.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.6.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Development
12.7 Aoyama Seisakusho
12.7.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information
12.7.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Business Overview
12.7.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.7.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development
12.8 Meidoh
12.8.1 Meidoh Corporation Information
12.8.2 Meidoh Business Overview
12.8.3 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.8.5 Meidoh Recent Development
12.9 Fontana
12.9.1 Fontana Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fontana Business Overview
12.9.3 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.9.5 Fontana Recent Development
12.10 Agrati
12.10.1 Agrati Corporation Information
12.10.2 Agrati Business Overview
12.10.3 Agrati Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Agrati Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.10.5 Agrati Recent Development
12.11 LISI
12.11.1 LISI Corporation Information
12.11.2 LISI Business Overview
12.11.3 LISI Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 LISI Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.11.5 LISI Recent Development
12.12 Nifco
12.12.1 Nifco Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nifco Business Overview
12.12.3 Nifco Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Nifco Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.12.5 Nifco Recent Development
12.13 Topura
12.13.1 Topura Corporation Information
12.13.2 Topura Business Overview
12.13.3 Topura Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Topura Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.13.5 Topura Recent Development
12.14 Meira
12.14.1 Meira Corporation Information
12.14.2 Meira Business Overview
12.14.3 Meira Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Meira Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.14.5 Meira Recent Development
12.15 Böllhoff
12.15.1 Böllhoff Corporation Information
12.15.2 Böllhoff Business Overview
12.15.3 Böllhoff Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Böllhoff Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.15.5 Böllhoff Recent Development
12.16 Norma
12.16.1 Norma Corporation Information
12.16.2 Norma Business Overview
12.16.3 Norma Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Norma Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.16.5 Norma Recent Development
12.17 Bulten
12.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information
12.17.2 Bulten Business Overview
12.17.3 Bulten Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Bulten Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.17.5 Bulten Recent Development
12.18 Precision Castparts
12.18.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information
12.18.2 Precision Castparts Business Overview
12.18.3 Precision Castparts Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Precision Castparts Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.18.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development
12.19 Chunyu
12.19.1 Chunyu Corporation Information
12.19.2 Chunyu Business Overview
12.19.3 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.19.5 Chunyu Recent Development
12.20 Boltun
12.20.1 Boltun Corporation Information
12.20.2 Boltun Business Overview
12.20.3 Boltun Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Boltun Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.20.5 Boltun Recent Development
12.21 Samjin
12.21.1 Samjin Corporation Information
12.21.2 Samjin Business Overview
12.21.3 Samjin Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Samjin Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.21.5 Samjin Recent Development
12.22 Sundram Fasteners
12.22.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information
12.22.2 Sundram Fasteners Business Overview
12.22.3 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.22.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Development
12.23 SFS
12.23.1 SFS Corporation Information
12.23.2 SFS Business Overview
12.23.3 SFS Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 SFS Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.23.5 SFS Recent Development
12.24 STL
12.24.1 STL Corporation Information
12.24.2 STL Business Overview
12.24.3 STL Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 STL Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.24.5 STL Recent Development
12.25 Keller & Kalmbach
12.25.1 Keller & Kalmbach Corporation Information
12.25.2 Keller & Kalmbach Business Overview
12.25.3 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.25.5 Keller & Kalmbach Recent Development
12.26 Piolax
12.26.1 Piolax Corporation Information
12.26.2 Piolax Business Overview
12.26.3 Piolax Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Piolax Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.26.5 Piolax Recent Development
12.27 EJOT
12.27.1 EJOT Corporation Information
12.27.2 EJOT Business Overview
12.27.3 EJOT Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 EJOT Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.27.5 EJOT Recent Development
12.28 GEM-YEAR
12.28.1 GEM-YEAR Corporation Information
12.28.2 GEM-YEAR Business Overview
12.28.3 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.28.5 GEM-YEAR Recent Development
12.29 RUIBIAO
12.29.1 RUIBIAO Corporation Information
12.29.2 RUIBIAO Business Overview
12.29.3 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.29.5 RUIBIAO Recent Development
12.30 Shenzhen AERO
12.30.1 Shenzhen AERO Corporation Information
12.30.2 Shenzhen AERO Business Overview
12.30.3 Shenzhen AERO Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Shenzhen AERO Automotive Fasteners Products Offered
12.30.5 Shenzhen AERO Recent Development 13 Automotive Fasteners Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Fasteners Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Fasteners
13.4 Automotive Fasteners Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Fasteners Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Fasteners Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Fasteners Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Fasteners Drivers
15.3 Automotive Fasteners Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Fasteners Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
