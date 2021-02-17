Automotive Fasteners Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Fasteners market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Fasteners market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Fasteners market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, Fontana, Agrati, LISI, Nifco, Topura, Meira, Böllhoff, Norma, Bulten, Precision Castparts, Chunyu, Boltun, Samjin, Sundram Fasteners, SFS, STL, Keller & Kalmbach, Piolax, EJOT, GEM-YEAR, RUIBIAO, Shenzhen AERO Segment by Type, Threaded Fasteners, Non-threaded Fasteners Market Segment by Product Type: Threaded Fasteners, Non-threaded Fasteners Market Segment by Application: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Fasteners market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Fasteners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Fasteners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Fasteners market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Fasteners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Fasteners market

TOC

1 Automotive Fasteners Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Fasteners Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Fasteners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Threaded Fasteners

1.2.3 Non-threaded Fasteners

1.3 Automotive Fasteners Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive OEM

1.3.3 Automotive Aftermarket

1.4 Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Automotive Fasteners Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Fasteners Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Fasteners as of 2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Fasteners Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Fasteners Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Fasteners Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Automotive Fasteners Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Fasteners Business

12.1 Würth

12.1.1 Würth Corporation Information

12.1.2 Würth Business Overview

12.1.3 Würth Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Würth Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.1.5 Würth Recent Development

12.2 ITW

12.2.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.2.2 ITW Business Overview

12.2.3 ITW Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ITW Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.2.5 ITW Recent Development

12.3 Stanley

12.3.1 Stanley Corporation Information

12.3.2 Stanley Business Overview

12.3.3 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.3.5 Stanley Recent Development

12.4 Araymond

12.4.1 Araymond Corporation Information

12.4.2 Araymond Business Overview

12.4.3 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.4.5 Araymond Recent Development

12.5 KAMAX

12.5.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

12.5.2 KAMAX Business Overview

12.5.3 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.5.5 KAMAX Recent Development

12.6 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

12.6.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Business Overview

12.6.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.6.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Development

12.7 Aoyama Seisakusho

12.7.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Business Overview

12.7.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.7.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development

12.8 Meidoh

12.8.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meidoh Business Overview

12.8.3 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.8.5 Meidoh Recent Development

12.9 Fontana

12.9.1 Fontana Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fontana Business Overview

12.9.3 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.9.5 Fontana Recent Development

12.10 Agrati

12.10.1 Agrati Corporation Information

12.10.2 Agrati Business Overview

12.10.3 Agrati Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Agrati Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.10.5 Agrati Recent Development

12.11 LISI

12.11.1 LISI Corporation Information

12.11.2 LISI Business Overview

12.11.3 LISI Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LISI Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.11.5 LISI Recent Development

12.12 Nifco

12.12.1 Nifco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nifco Business Overview

12.12.3 Nifco Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nifco Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.12.5 Nifco Recent Development

12.13 Topura

12.13.1 Topura Corporation Information

12.13.2 Topura Business Overview

12.13.3 Topura Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Topura Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.13.5 Topura Recent Development

12.14 Meira

12.14.1 Meira Corporation Information

12.14.2 Meira Business Overview

12.14.3 Meira Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Meira Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.14.5 Meira Recent Development

12.15 Böllhoff

12.15.1 Böllhoff Corporation Information

12.15.2 Böllhoff Business Overview

12.15.3 Böllhoff Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Böllhoff Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.15.5 Böllhoff Recent Development

12.16 Norma

12.16.1 Norma Corporation Information

12.16.2 Norma Business Overview

12.16.3 Norma Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Norma Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.16.5 Norma Recent Development

12.17 Bulten

12.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information

12.17.2 Bulten Business Overview

12.17.3 Bulten Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Bulten Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.17.5 Bulten Recent Development

12.18 Precision Castparts

12.18.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information

12.18.2 Precision Castparts Business Overview

12.18.3 Precision Castparts Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Precision Castparts Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.18.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development

12.19 Chunyu

12.19.1 Chunyu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Chunyu Business Overview

12.19.3 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.19.5 Chunyu Recent Development

12.20 Boltun

12.20.1 Boltun Corporation Information

12.20.2 Boltun Business Overview

12.20.3 Boltun Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Boltun Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.20.5 Boltun Recent Development

12.21 Samjin

12.21.1 Samjin Corporation Information

12.21.2 Samjin Business Overview

12.21.3 Samjin Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Samjin Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.21.5 Samjin Recent Development

12.22 Sundram Fasteners

12.22.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sundram Fasteners Business Overview

12.22.3 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.22.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Development

12.23 SFS

12.23.1 SFS Corporation Information

12.23.2 SFS Business Overview

12.23.3 SFS Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 SFS Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.23.5 SFS Recent Development

12.24 STL

12.24.1 STL Corporation Information

12.24.2 STL Business Overview

12.24.3 STL Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 STL Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.24.5 STL Recent Development

12.25 Keller & Kalmbach

12.25.1 Keller & Kalmbach Corporation Information

12.25.2 Keller & Kalmbach Business Overview

12.25.3 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.25.5 Keller & Kalmbach Recent Development

12.26 Piolax

12.26.1 Piolax Corporation Information

12.26.2 Piolax Business Overview

12.26.3 Piolax Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Piolax Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.26.5 Piolax Recent Development

12.27 EJOT

12.27.1 EJOT Corporation Information

12.27.2 EJOT Business Overview

12.27.3 EJOT Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 EJOT Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.27.5 EJOT Recent Development

12.28 GEM-YEAR

12.28.1 GEM-YEAR Corporation Information

12.28.2 GEM-YEAR Business Overview

12.28.3 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.28.5 GEM-YEAR Recent Development

12.29 RUIBIAO

12.29.1 RUIBIAO Corporation Information

12.29.2 RUIBIAO Business Overview

12.29.3 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.29.5 RUIBIAO Recent Development

12.30 Shenzhen AERO

12.30.1 Shenzhen AERO Corporation Information

12.30.2 Shenzhen AERO Business Overview

12.30.3 Shenzhen AERO Automotive Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Shenzhen AERO Automotive Fasteners Products Offered

12.30.5 Shenzhen AERO Recent Development 13 Automotive Fasteners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Fasteners Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Fasteners

13.4 Automotive Fasteners Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Fasteners Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Fasteners Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Fasteners Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Fasteners Drivers

15.3 Automotive Fasteners Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Fasteners Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

