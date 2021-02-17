Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Re-dispersible latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Scope of the Report:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, re-dispersible latex powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s re-dispersible latex powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export re-dispersible latex powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In future, the re-dispersible latex powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe re-dispersible latex powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.

In recent few years, re-dispersible latex powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the re-dispersible latex powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth.

The global market for Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Key Players:



Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

Market By Application:



Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

