Diisobutyl Adipate Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

DIBA (Di isobuthyl Adipate) is a diester of isobutyl alcohol and Adipic Acid

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the dominate producer of DIBA & DBA, the production was 1526 MT in 2015, accounting for about 47.24% of the total amount. The production of USA was 413 MT in 2015, with the market share of 12.79%.

Main players of Europe and USA are Lanxess, Basf, Domus Chem, Hallstar, DEZA, occupied about 41.30% production market share in 2015. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 15.45% in 2015.

Plasticizer accounted for the largest market with about 59.93% of the global volume consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2017 to 2021. With over 18.79% share in the DIBA & DBA market, Cosmetic was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of DIBA & DBA is lower year by year from 4721 $/MT in 2011 to 3155 $/MT in 2015. The profit was about 28.27% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global market for Diisobutyl Adipate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.6% over the next five years, will reach 8 million US$ in 2024, from 9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Diisobutyl Adipate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Diisobutyl Adipate Market Key Players:



Lanxess

Basf

KAO

Domus Chem

Qianyang Tech

Hallstar

DEZA

Varteco

Demeter Chem

Jiuhong Chem

Tianyuan Tech

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



DBA

DIBA

Market By Application:



Plasticizer

Cosmetic

Coating

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

