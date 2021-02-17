Beta Cyfluthrin Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Beta-cyfluthrin??(cyano-(4-fluoro-3-phenoxyphenil)-methyl-3-(2,2-dichloroethenyl)-2,2-dimethyl-cyclopropanecarboxylate) is a relatively new compound and a third generation man made synthetic pyrethroid that is highly photo-stable, low odor, and provides rapid insect control. It is the active ingredient of insecticide formulations used to control a wide variety of pests on cotton, corn, sunflower and soybean crops. Like other pyrethroids, beta-cyfluthrin presents stereoselective interaction with a fraction of the sodium channels of the neuronal membranes, resulting in a prolongation of the inward sodium currents evoked in neurons by every incoming pulse of excitatory stimulation.

Scope of the Report:

Beta cyfluthrin is a kind of pyrethrins insecticide which was developed by Bayer in 1991. Beta cyfluthrin is widely used in agriculture and home deinsectization. The effect is better than other pyrethrins insecticide. In the global the main manufacturers include Bayer, Youth Chem, Liwei Chem, and Huangma Agrochem.

Global demand of beta cyfluthrin will increase to 912 MT in 2015 from 764 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of beta cyfluthrin demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 1.79% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of beta cyfluthrin in China will increase from 455 MT in 2010 to 502 MT in 2015, with an average demand growth of 1.68% in the coming five years.

Compared with foreign giants, beta cyfluthrin e produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese beta cyfluthrin manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of beta cyfluthrin. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global market for Beta Cyfluthrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Beta Cyfluthrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Key Players:



Ineos

Aoda Chemical

Zhongteng Chemcial

Hongxing Chemical

Weihua Chemical

Zhongchao New Material

Liyang Organo Synthesis Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Solid type

Liquid type

Market By Application:



Agricultural uses

Home uses

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Beta Cyfluthrin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Beta Cyfluthrin market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Beta Cyfluthrin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Beta Cyfluthrins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Beta Cyfluthrin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

