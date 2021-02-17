Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Natural & Synthetic Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of natural & synthetic graphite increases to 1072 K MT in 2016 from 1054 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than 0.75%. In 2016, the global natural & synthetic graphite market is led by China, capturing about 70% of global natural & synthetic graphite production. India is the second-largest country market with 7% global Share.

Natural & synthetic graphite market change a lot in the past few years in China, the average price of natural graphite was about 330$/MT in 2009, but it increased rapidly up to about 940$/MT in 2010-2011, because of the large volume and rapid growth of export and downstream demand, the graphite after 2012. Then, it kept declining since 2011 while the refractories market began to decrease and the government got to limit to mine, the price was just about 520$/MT in 2014.10.

The Chinese production of natural graphite kept increasing in 2010-2013, especially in 2013, the production growth rate reached 7% though the price declined by more than 12.6%. It is said that the mine of graphite even increased by more than 30% in Jixi, Heilongjiang one of the largest graphite market in China. The capacity became grave oversupply at the same time. In 2014, government constraint policy came into working, and the mine got the efficacious restraint. The market is expected to be normalization in next years.

In the past five years, China mainly exported the primary processed graphite with the share of more than 40%, about 140 K MT each year, of the total production by low price, while imported high-end product from Japan, USA and Germany by very high price, which was even dozens of times more than the export price. Now, China has turn to the deep-process of the graphite. Some new projects come into work in these years. And China begins graphite overhaul in 2017, it may lead the Chinese export to expand in the near future.

Natural & synthetic graphite downstream is wide and recently natural & synthetic graphite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Refractories, Metallurgy, Parts and components, Batteries, Other. Globally, the natural & synthetic graphite market is mainly driven by Refractories and Metallurgy market which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of natural & synthetic graphite in global in 2016.

Based on types of natural & synthetic graphite available in the market, the report segments the market into Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite. The Natural Graphite market accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to its? low price structure.

At present, the major manufacturers of natural & synthetic graphite are South Sea Graphite, Haida Graphite, Yixiang Group, BTR, National de Grafite, Northeast Asia Mineral Resources, Aoyu Graphite Group, Xincheng New Material, SGL, Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind, etc. The top five of them is holding about 41% sales market share in 2016.

The global market for Natural & Synthetic Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Natural & Synthetic Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Key Players:



South Sea Graphite

Haida Graphite

Yixiang Group

BTR

National de Grafite

Northeast Asia Mineral Resources

Aoyu Graphite Group

Xincheng New Material

SGL

Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind

Xinghe Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Agrawal Graphite Industries

Jinhuafeng Graphite

Fangda Carbon

Graphit Kropfmuhl AG

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fuda Graphite

Fenlu Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Huangyu Graphite

Puchen Graphite

Koh-i-Noor Grafit Sro

Tirupati Graphite

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Shida Carbon

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Market By Application:



Refractories

Metallurgy

Parts and components

Batteries

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

