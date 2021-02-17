Impact on ALGAECIDESSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview

Algaecides is a chemical treatment designed to kill and prevent algae growth. There

are mainly two types of algaecides such as natural algaecides and synthetic

algaecides. They are applicable in agriculture, surface water

treatment, aquaculture,

and others. It is mainly used in aquaculture to promote aquatic life by preventing

algae growth which inhibits the growth of the aquatic life.

oreover, it is used in

agriculture to prevent the degradation of soil quality caused by

algae. Increasing

pollution has caused an increase in the growth of algae and raised the need for

algaecides

Global

Algaecides Market

help in killing and preventing the growth o

f algae.

Increasing population and growing demand for food have led to high agricultural

productivity which is driving the growth of the algaecides market. Moreover, limited

availability of cultivable land is boosting the demand for algaecides to increase

farm

productivity

Major factors such as water, temperature, rain, sunlight, pH, and mineral content

are driving the growth of algaecides market. Moreover, increasing demand for fish

among the population is supporting the growth of algaecides among the far

m fishes.

However, stringent regulations on the use of algaecides may hamper the growth of

algaecides market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the

estimated CAGR of 3.9% of algaecides market during the forecast period 2017

–

202

3

Downstream analysis

Algaecides market is segmented based on type such as natural algaecides and

synthetic algaecides. Among them, the synthetic algaecides segment is witnessed to

be dominating the market and is projected to grow potentially over the fo

recast

period.

