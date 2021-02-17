Viscose Staple Fiber Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly 67.39% in 2016 and a sales market share nearly 61.98% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.16%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber.

There are four kinds of Viscose Staple Fiber, which are Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Strong Fiber and Modified Fiber. Ordinary Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly59.05% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Viscose Staple Fiber industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Viscose Staple Fiber have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global market for Viscose Staple Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million US$ in 2024, from 10900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Viscose Staple Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Key Players:



Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Other

Market By Application:



Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

