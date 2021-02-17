Impact on FEED BINDERSSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Cochlear Implants Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Product (Cochlear Implant Systems and Accessories & Upgrades), Type (Unilaterals Implant and Bilateral Implants), End Users, Global Forecast till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the cochlear implants market size to procure a decent CAGR of 9.86% over the evaluation period (2017 to 2023). The cochlear implants market value by 2023 is estimated to be USD 3,203.8 million, adds MRFR. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Government support in the form of funds, expanding geriatric populace, and technological developments in cochlear implants are touted to be a few key boosters of the market growth. Numerous initiatives are being undertaken by government and several organizations to aid in researches, leading to rising introduction of advanced cochlear implants in the market. Although, a low percentage of people dealing with hearing loss go for cochlear implants, the constant innovations and introduction of innovative products by renowned firms are drawing in a greater number of patients.

The adoption of cochlear implants has soared exponentially in recent years on account of the increasing funding and insurance schemes. Also, the fact that a cochlear implant surgery in today’s modern era is performed with the use of minimally invasive surgical methods with quality implants as well as speech processors also induces growth in the adoption rate worldwide. Age plays a significant role in hearing loss and those aged between 60 and 69 are more prone to hearing related issues, studies reveal. This could be a key enhancer of the cochlear implant market size in the ensuing years.

Growth in healthcare spending and initiatives by the government across countries are working in favor of the worldwide market. But the high costs associated with these implants could deter patients to opt for them, which can mean slower cochlear implants market growth. But, the rising investments in researches and the accelerated number of clinical trials can ensure uninterrupted cochlear implants market growth over the evaluation period. Additionally, increasing FDA approvals are encouraging firms to introduce new and more advanced cochlear implants into the market.

