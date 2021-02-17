Saturated Polyester Resin Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.

Scope of the Report:

Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014.

The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.

In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.

China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.

Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.

The global market for Saturated Polyester Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Saturated Polyester Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Key Players:



Allnex

DSM

Evonik

Hitachi Chem

Stepan

NIPPON GOHSEI

Hexion

Arkema

SK Chem

CSE Group

Arakawa Chem

TCV

Nuplex

DIC Corp

Helios Resins

GOO Chem

Royal Gent Ind

Kimteks

Ciech Chem

Synthopol

SIR Ind

TUP

Sino-French Ind

Shenjian New Material

Tiansong

Kinte Ind

Yantai Fenglin

Yinyang Resin

DSM(CN)

Guanghua New Material

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins

Pure Saturated Polyester Resins

Market By Application:



Automobile industry

Appliance industry

Construction industry

Pipeline corrosion protection

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Saturated Polyester Resin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Saturated Polyester Resin market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Saturated Polyester Resin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Saturated Polyester Resins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Saturated Polyester Resin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

