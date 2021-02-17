Saturated Polyester Resin Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.
Scope of the Report:
Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014.
The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.
In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.
China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.
Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.
The global market for Saturated Polyester Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.
This report focuses on the Saturated Polyester Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Key Players:
Allnex
DSM
Evonik
Hitachi Chem
Stepan
NIPPON GOHSEI
Hexion
Arkema
SK Chem
CSE Group
Arakawa Chem
TCV
Nuplex
DIC Corp
Helios Resins
GOO Chem
Royal Gent Ind
Kimteks
Ciech Chem
Synthopol
SIR Ind
TUP
Sino-French Ind
Shenjian New Material
Tiansong
Kinte Ind
Yantai Fenglin
Yinyang Resin
DSM(CN)
Guanghua New Material
Market Segmentation:
Market By Type
Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins
Pure Saturated Polyester Resins
Market By Application:
Automobile industry
Appliance industry
Construction industry
Pipeline corrosion protection
Other
The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.
Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:
Historical Period: 2015-2019,
Base Year: 2019,
Forecast Period: 2020-2024.
