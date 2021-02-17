Ink Solvents Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Ink Solvents include Glycol ethers, Butanone, Ethyl acetate, Butyl acetate, Isopropanol, Propanol, Butanol, Butanone, Ethoxypropanol, Ethoxypropyl Acetate, Butyl Glycolether, Isophorone, and others. Ink Solvents are widely used in flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard.

Scope of the Report:

The Ink Solvents industry has entered a mature stage recent years, and the industry concentration is not high. The global leaders are Eastman. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Eastman, Dow, Basf, Ashland, Shell, Mitsubishi Shoji Chem, Solvay, Evonik, Celanese, Ineos, and others.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Ink Solvents will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Ink Solvents is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Ink Solvents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In 2015, the main raw material price is relatively stable, and expected that the Ink Solvents raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Ink Solvents.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Ink Solvents market will become more intense.

In China, YIP’S Chem is the largest producer, has top Ink Solvents production technology, followed by Yankuang Lunan Chem and Baichuan Chem. In addition, there is no large competitor in Ink Solvents market.

The global market for Ink Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Ink Solvents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Ink Solvents Market Key Players:



Eastman

Dow

Basf

Ashland

Shell

Mitsubishi Shoji Chem

Solvay

Evonik

Celanese

Ineos

Exxon Mobil

Vertec Biosolvent

Lotte Chem

LyondellBasell

LG Chem

Arkema

Showa Denko

YIP’S Chem

Yankuang Lunan Chem

Baichuan Chem

Super Chemical

Sanmu Chem

Jinyimeng Group

Jianye Chem

Zhongchuang Chem

CNPC

Lianhai Bio-tech

Sopo Group

Jidong Solvent

Huayi Group

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Alcohol solvents

Ester solvents

Benzene solvent

Ketone solvent

Market By Application:



Flexible packaging

Folding cartons

Corrugated cardboard

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Ink Solvents market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Ink Solvents market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Ink Solvents players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Ink Solventss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Ink Solvents sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

