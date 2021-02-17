Microturbines Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

The Microturbine generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a microturbine can run on various types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, biogas, alcohol, hydrogen, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. Microturbines can generate

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government? policy and the high production of PCB etc. in the international market, the current demand for Microturbines product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand. In 2014, the global production of the Microturbines reaches over 1983 Unit. Microturbines are mainly produced by Capstone, and these companies occupied about 35.5% market share in 2014. Europe, America are major consumption regions in Microturbines production market. Although sales of Microturbines brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Microturbines field hastily.

The global market for Microturbines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Microturbines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Capstone Elliott Group FlexEnergy Solar Turbines Incorporated Ansaldo Energia Micro Turbine Technology BV Niigata Power BLADON JETS

Market By Type

Unrecuperated microturbines Recuperated microturbines

Market By Application:

Critical Power Supply Energy Efficiency Renewable Energy Moblie Production Oil,Gas & Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

– Investigate and analyze the global Microturbines market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Microturbines market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Microturbines players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Microturbiness in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Microturbines sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

