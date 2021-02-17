Automotive Paint & Coating Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Paint & Coating market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Paint & Coating market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Paint & Coating market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPPON, Kansai, KCC Corporation, AKZO NOBEL, Valspar, Sherwin-Williams, Strong Chemical, Kinlita, PRIME, YATU, FUTIAN Chemical Industry Segment by Type, Water-based Coating, Solvent Coatings, Powder Coatings, High Solid Coatings Market Segment by Product Type: Water-based Coating, Solvent Coatings, Powder Coatings, High Solid Coatings Market Segment by Application: Aftermarkets, OEMs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Paint & Coating market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Paint & Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Paint & Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Paint & Coating market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Paint & Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Paint & Coating market

TOC

1 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Water-based Coating

1.2.3 Solvent Coatings

1.2.4 Powder Coatings

1.2.5 High Solid Coatings

1.3 Automotive Paint & Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Aftermarkets

1.3.3 OEMs

1.4 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Automotive Paint & Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Paint & Coating as of 2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Paint & Coating Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Paint & Coating Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Paint & Coating Business

12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Industries Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Axalta Coating Systems

12.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview

12.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.4 NIPPON

12.4.1 NIPPON Corporation Information

12.4.2 NIPPON Business Overview

12.4.3 NIPPON Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NIPPON Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 NIPPON Recent Development

12.5 Kansai

12.5.1 Kansai Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kansai Business Overview

12.5.3 Kansai Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kansai Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 Kansai Recent Development

12.6 KCC Corporation

12.6.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 KCC Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 KCC Corporation Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KCC Corporation Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

12.7 AKZO NOBEL

12.7.1 AKZO NOBEL Corporation Information

12.7.2 AKZO NOBEL Business Overview

12.7.3 AKZO NOBEL Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AKZO NOBEL Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 AKZO NOBEL Recent Development

12.8 Valspar

12.8.1 Valspar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Valspar Business Overview

12.8.3 Valspar Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Valspar Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 Valspar Recent Development

12.9 Sherwin-Williams

12.9.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

12.9.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.10 Strong Chemical

12.10.1 Strong Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Strong Chemical Business Overview

12.10.3 Strong Chemical Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Strong Chemical Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.10.5 Strong Chemical Recent Development

12.11 Kinlita

12.11.1 Kinlita Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kinlita Business Overview

12.11.3 Kinlita Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kinlita Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.11.5 Kinlita Recent Development

12.12 PRIME

12.12.1 PRIME Corporation Information

12.12.2 PRIME Business Overview

12.12.3 PRIME Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PRIME Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.12.5 PRIME Recent Development

12.13 YATU

12.13.1 YATU Corporation Information

12.13.2 YATU Business Overview

12.13.3 YATU Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 YATU Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.13.5 YATU Recent Development

12.14 FUTIAN Chemical Industry

12.14.1 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Business Overview

12.14.3 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Automotive Paint & Coating Products Offered

12.14.5 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Recent Development 13 Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Paint & Coating

13.4 Automotive Paint & Coating Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Paint & Coating Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Drivers

15.3 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

