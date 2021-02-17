Expandable Graphite Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Expandable Graphite is a new type of functional carbon material. It is made by the natural graphite flake, and is the unexpanded graphite, i.e. it is a type of natural graphite that before expanded.

Scope of the Report:

The Expandable Graphite industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. and E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Xingchen Graphite, GrafTech, National de Grafite, Jinhui Graphite, Tianfeng Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, SGL Group, Sanyo Corp, Yanxin Graphite, Huabang Graphite and National de Grafite are the key producers in the global expandable graphite market. Top five took up about 49% of the global production in 2017.

China is the largest production of expandable graphite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 60% the global market in 2017, the second largest is Europe (13%) and North America is followed with the share about 10.8%.

The key consumption markets locate at APAC countries. China takes the market share of 39%, followed by Europe and North America with 21.4% and 20.8%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The global market for Expandable Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Expandable Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Expandable Graphite Market Key Players:



SGL Group

Xincheng Graphite

GrafTech

National de Grafite

Jinhui Graphite

Tianfeng Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Sanyo Corp

Yanxin Graphite

Huabang Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Jinxing Graphite

Durrans Group

AMG(GK)

Maas Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Georg H. Luh

Tianheda Graphite

Haida Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



KP Type

Low S Type

Other

Market By Application:



Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

