L-Lysine Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Lysine is an �-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)(CH2)4NH2. It is an essential amino acid for humans. L-Lysine is the most important amino acid for monogastric species, as it is the first limiting amino acid for pigs and the second limiting amino acid for poultry.

Scope of the Report:

The L-Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either.

China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America.

On the key consumption markets, China takes the market share of 37%, followed by Europe with 26% in 2016.

The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, L-Lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years.

The global market for L-Lysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 3070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the L-Lysine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global L-Lysine Market Key Players:



CJ(KR)

Ajinomoto(JP)

ADM(US)

Evonik(DE)

GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)

Meihua(CN)

COFCO(CN)

East Hope(CN)

Juneng Golden Corn(CN)

Chengfu Group(CN)

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Type 98

Type 70

Other (Type 65 etc.)

Market By Application:



Animal Feed

Food Industry

Healthcare

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global L-Lysine market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the L-Lysine market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global L-Lysine players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze L-Lysines in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the L-Lysine sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

