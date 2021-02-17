Membrane Filter Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Membrane filters or “membranes” are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.

Scope of the Report:

The Membrane Filter industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Europe takes the market share of 23%, and United States is with 20%. China?s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.1%.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The global market for Membrane Filter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 5420 million US$ in 2024, from 3830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Membrane Filter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Membrane Filter Market Key Players:



SUEZ (GE Water)

Asahi Kasei

Toray

Microdyn-Nadir

Koch Membrane Systems

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evoqua

3M Company

Pentair(X-Flow)

Synder Filtration

Toyobo

KUBOTA

Litree

Sumitomo Electric Industries

BASF(inge GmbH)

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

DOW

Parker Hannifin

Nitto Denko Corporation

Zhaojin Motian

Pall Corporation

CITIC Envirotech

Canpure

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Inorganic Membrane Filter

PVDF Filter

PTFE Filter

PES Filter

Others

Market By Application:



Food & Beverage

Industrial & Municipal

Healthcare & Bioengineering

Seawater Reverse Osmosis

Potable Water Treatment

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

