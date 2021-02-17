Dissolving Pulp Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Dissolving pulp is a type of chemical pulp that produced by put into chemical solution below 20 Celsius degrees and containing more than 92% (including 92%) of insoluble level points of alkaline pulp or sulfate wood pulp by weight, or containing more than 88% (including 88%) of insoluble level points of sulfite pulp, and ash content must not exceed 0.15% by weight.

The cellulose content of this type of pulp is above 90%, it is high whiteness, highly uniform cellulose polymerization degree, has special properties and uses.

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U., Canada and Africa, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturer such as Rayonier has relative higher level of product?s quality. As to E.U., the production countries are very scattered. In Japan, NPI is the first attempt to manufacture dissolving pulp with the use of a kraft pulp continuous digester. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong, Hunan and Fujian province.

The key consumption markets locate at underdeveloped countries. China sole take about a half of the global market share.

We tend to believe this industry is in mature stage, and the consumption increasing rate will take a mild level.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although developing countries like China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Dissolving Pulp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.033 over the next five years, will reach 5720 million US$ in 2024, from 4690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Dissolving Pulp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Dissolving Pulp Market Key Players:



Sappi

Rayonier

Bracell

Tembec

Lenzing

Fortress Paper

Neucel

Aditya Birla

Phoenix Pulp & Paper

Nippon Paper

Sun Paper

Yueyang Paper

Qingshan Paper

Shixian Paper

Nanping Paper

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Eucalyptus Type

Pinewood Type

Other Type

Market By Application:



Viscose

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether and Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Dissolving Pulp market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Dissolving Pulp market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Dissolving Pulp players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Dissolving Pulps in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Dissolving Pulp sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

