Halal Food Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Nestle; Cargill, Incorporated.; American Foods Group, LLC; Midamar Corp

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global halal food market are Nestle; Cargill, Incorporated.; American Foods Group, LLC; Midamar Corp; Carrefour; TAHIRA; Saffron Road; Unilever; Al Islami Foods; One World Halal; BRF SA; Allanasons Pvt Ltd; QL Foods Sdn Bhd.; Nema Food Distribution Inc.; NAMET; Kawan Food Berhad; Haoyue Group; Prima Agri-Products Sdn. Bhd.; among others.

Global halal food market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising awareness about the health benefits of halal products and increasing expenditure on food & non- beverage are the factor for the market growth.

Halal food applies to food items and drinks specifically defined by Islamic dietary laws. A halal certified product consists of products such as halal foie gras, spring rolls, lasagne, pizza, nuggets and others. The guidelines for halal by the Halal food authority are based on Islamic Shari’ah. These products are usually considered clean, safe and highly nutritional.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing Muslim population will drive the growth of this market

Rising consumer awareness also accelerates the market growth in the forecast period

High demand of halal products is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising preference for online shopping will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Increasing disposable income also drives the market growth

Strict growing laws will also hamper the market growth

Dearth of large scale halal industries also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Lack of global regulatory body for certification of halal food products canhamper the market growth

Halal Food Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Halal Food Market” and its commercial landscape

Conducts Overall HALAL FOOD Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Halal Food, Halal Drinks, Halal Supplements),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Others),

Product Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafoods),

Product Base (Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners)

The HALAL FOOD report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Almarai announced the acquisition of Premier food business from Alamar Foods which will help the company to enhance their footprints in foodservice market. Premier Foods is a producer for the food service industry in the Middle East of value-added halal meat and poultry products. This will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better products to their customer

In July 2018, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of their new centre for halal products and food. It will provide a guide in partnership with universities and research centers for halal food and products and services, halal certification and study and studies. The center’s vision is to be an Islamic leader in halal products to reinforce the Kingdom’s Islamic aspect through an administrative system and highly skilled human resources working within the Islamic Sharia framework, and to keep up with the production of the food industry

