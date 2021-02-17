Aluminium Food Cans Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | BALL CORPORATION; Tecnocap S.p.A.; CPMC Holdings Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Aluminium Food Cans Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminium food cans market are BALL CORPORATION; Tecnocap S.p.A.; CPMC Holdings Limited; Amcor plc, Shengxing Group; Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.; Crown; Exal Corporation; Silgan Containers; Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd., ORG Technology Co., Ltd.; among others.

Global aluminium food cans market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high adoption rate for sustainable packaging solutions from the food & beverages industry.

Aluminum food cans are packaging products manufactured from aluminum sheets. These cans promote high quality of hygiene and product quality while enhancing the shelf-life of contents of the package significantly. Due to their nontoxic nature and easy handling features they are completely recyclable while offering high levels of protection against a number of environmental factors.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing consumption for convenience food & beverages is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns from the consumers regarding the environment resulting in increased demands for sustainable packaging products; this is another factor boosting the market growth

Various benefits associated with these products due to their cost-effectiveness and recyclable nature will propel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Presence of various substitute methods of packaging is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of costs associated with the development and recycling of these cans is expected to restrict the market growth

By Thickness (Less than 50mm, 50-100mm, More than 100mm),

Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Convenience Food, Pet Food, Meat & Seafood, Others),

Structure Type (2 Piece Cans, 3 Piece Cans)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, BALL CORPORATION announced that they had entered into a joint venture with Platinum Equity with the deal also resulting in the formulation of “Ball Metalpack” which will deal in the production of steel containers for food, pet food, nutritional, aerosol, household consumables and other products throughout United States. BALL CORPORATION will hold a forty-nine percent share in the venture while the rest would be owned by Platinum Equity

In March 2017, Tecnocap S.p.A. announced that they had acquired Tubettificio Europeo based in Lecco, Italy. The company will be renamed Tecnocap TL helping Tecnocap S.p.A. strengthen their position for metal packaging. This acquisition will help Tecnocap to compete in the global market while their strategy of re-initiating three production lines would be carried out in 2017 with addition of 5 more to be carried out by 2020

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Aluminium Food Cans market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aluminium Food Cans market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Aluminium Food Cans market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

