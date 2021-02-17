Door Phone Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | AIPHONE CO., LTD.; Panasonic Corporation; FERMAX ELECTRONICA S.A.U

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global door phone market are AIPHONE CO., LTD.; Panasonic Corporation; FERMAX ELECTRONICA S.A.U.; Honeywell International Inc; 1byone, Inc.; Axis Communications AB; Legrand; GUANGDONG ANJUBAO DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD; Alba Urmet; SAMSUNG; SVAT ELECTRONICS; Jacques Technologies Pty Ltd; Nortek Security and Control; COMMAX.com; Godrej.com; KOCOM; Zicom; Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.; Schneider Electric; TCS TürControlSysteme AG among others.

Global door phone market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing focus on adopting better security measures for homes particularly smart home solutions.

Door phone are defined as the collection of electronic components installed besides the entry door of various infrastructures. These elements combine their functionality to provide visual or audio communication between the resident of infrastructure and individuals trying to gain access. Modern door phone are equipped with wireless connectivity giving this communication interface on the resident’s smartphones while giving them the ability to electronically lock the doors from anywhere.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing levels of concerns associated with the security of residential and commercial infrastructures is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing volume of adoption for security and surveillance systems from various applicable users is another factor propelling the market growth

Reducing the need of equipping multiple devices as this can provide functionality of different products such as intercom, safety and surveillance devices acts as a market driver

Increasing levels of urbanization and disposable income giving rise to construction of multiple apartments buildings or even multi-storey flats; this factor also uplifts the market growth

Focus of consumers on installing door phone which can be integrated with smart home systems is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the global uncertainty of economic conditions due to the vulnerable nature of currency exchange rate restricts the growth of the market

By Product (Audio Phone, Video Phone),

Connectivity (Wired, Wireless),

Application (Commercial, Residential, Others)

The DOOR PHONE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Legrand announced the availability of “Classe 300”, company’s IP based door phone. It is a video internal unit connected to a smartphone. This launch will help in expansion of the company’s “Home Automation” product range for the India region. This launch is evident of the strategy of the company on developing IoT based products and solutions focusing heavily on developing smart home solutions

In August 2018, Panasonic Corporation announced the launch of a video door phone coded as “VL-SW 274” and is capable of handling voice changing operations, video recording, along with integration of LED lights close to the camera in outdoor unit resulting in greater visibility. The phone can be connected to multiple monitors while having the option to electronically lock the door while being anywhere in the house

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Door Phone market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Door Phone market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

