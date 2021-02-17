Starch Processing Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 |MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP PTY LTD; Elomatic; G Larsson Starch Technology AB

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global starch processing market are MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP PTY LTD; Elomatic; G Larsson Starch Technology AB; ALFA LAVAL; Novozymes; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; SiccaDania; Henan Doing Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd; INNER MONGOLIA BOSIDA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Sino-Food Machinery Co, Ltd.; Royal Dahlman; ABC Machinery; Hosokawa Micron B.V.; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; AB Enzymes; Thai German Processing Co.,Ltd.; SSP Pvt Limited; YSM Biotech International; Advanced Enzyme Technologies; ten Brink Engineering & Consulting GmbH & Co. KG; Eclipse Magnetics among others.

Global starch processing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Starch processing commonly defined as the production of starch involving processing of different sources of starch and involving a wide-range of processes from extraction, separation, processing of ingredients attained from separation and ultimately drying the starch extracted as per the requirement. Starch is processed as it has wide applications in everyday food and non-food industries. It is renewable and biodegradable which makes it the perfect raw material as a substitute for fossil-fuel in applications like plastics, detergents, glues among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demands for starch and its subsequent derivatives among various other applicable industries; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of industrial starches from paper & packaging as well as other industrial areas is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing demand of corn starch mainly in the paper and textile industries boost this market growth

Applications of starch in the food industry mainly used as a binder, thickener, emulsifying agent and stabilizer augments the demand of starch in the market

Requirement of large-scale financial expenditure for the establishment and maintenance of starch processing equipments and facilities; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Use of polymers in adhesives is another factor which can impede the demand of starch in the forecast period

Use of alternatives like resin glue in the paper and textile industry can also restrict the market growth

By Methods (Extraction, Separation, Processing, Drying),

Type (Native, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners),

Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, Others),

Form (Solid, Liquid),

Application (Food, Feed, Paper Industry, Pharmaceutical)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, AB Enzymes announced the launch of an addition to “ROHALASE” product range. “SEPARATION” is an enzyme variant designed specifically for wheat-starch gluten separation operations. This enzyme offers consumers a wide range of benefits inclusive of better separation during the gluten and starch stages while reducing the consumption of resources during the starch processing

In March 2019, Ingredion announced that they had acquired Western Polymer situated in Washington D.C., United States to enhance the capabilities of potato starch production and processing. This acquisition will bring high levels of expertise and R&D capabilities required for efficient and effective production of starch which can subsequently help in expansion of core businesses

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Starch Processing market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Starch Processing market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Starch Processing market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

