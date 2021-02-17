India Household Insecticides Market is accounted to 138.5 million Rising demands from rural markets to boost with a 6% CAGR by 2027

Household Insecticides market is accounted to US$ 1,147.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,829.6 Mn by 2027.

Household insecticides are the chemical used to destroy insects from the houses. Insecticides also include the chemicals or substances applied to the surfaces of clothes or houses to control the growth of insects or roaches and to the skin to repel the contact of insects. Household insecticides products are available in different forms, such as gels/creams, aerosols, vaporizers, mats, granules, patches, powdered, and roll-on. The growing emphasis on the control of insect vectors by local and national government bodies has bolstered the growth of the India household insecticides market.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India Household Insecticides Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India Household Insecticides market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

Dabur India Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd

Insecticides India Ltd

Relaxo Domeswear LLP

Tainwala Personal Care Products Pvt. Ltd

HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

INDIA HOUSEHOLD INSECTICIDES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Insect Types

Mosquitoes & Flies

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

The research on the India Household Insecticides market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India Household Insecticides market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India Household Insecticides market.

