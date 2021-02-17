Technical Enzymes Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Enzymes are protein molecules functioning as specialized catalysts for chemical reactions. They have contributed greatly to the traditional and modern chemical industry by improving existing processes.

Technical enzymes are typically used as bulk enzymes in textile, pulp and paper industries, organic synthesis and biofuels industry.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Technical Enzymes is in the increasing trend, from 4618 USD/MT in 2013 to 4893 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Technical Enzymes includes Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, Lipases and other, and the sales proportion of Amylases in 2017 is about 37.8%, the sales proportion of Cellulases in 2017 is about 24.3%.

Technical enzymes are typically used as bulk enzymes in textile, pulp and paper industries, organic synthesis and biofuels industry. The most proportion of Technical Enzymes is used Detergents, and the proportion in 2017 is about 34.1%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Technical Enzymes, with production market share nearly 38.7% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.2% in 2017. Following North America, Europe are also very important market with the consumption market share of 27%. China is also an important consumption area.

The global market for Technical Enzymes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2490 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Technical Enzymes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Technical Enzymes Market Key Players:



Novozymes

DuPont

BASF

Associated British Foods

DSM

VTR Bio-Tech

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

SunHY

MAPS Enzyme

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Amylases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Other

Market By Application:



Detergents

Bioethanol

Paper & Pulp

Textile & Leather

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Technical Enzymes market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Technical Enzymes market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Technical Enzymes players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Technical Enzymess in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Technical Enzymes sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

