Global Solar Control Window Films Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Solar Control Window Films Market Overview to 2023:

Solar control films are essential elements in protection against harmful UV radiation. The world over, the problems have been there for all to see due to the rapid degradation of environment and rapid depletion in the ozone layer. Scientists continue issuing warnings every year about the impact of global warming and its ill effects on this planet. Skin cancer – (the deadliest form of which being melanoma) is increasing at an alarming rate. Additionally, the cost of treating it would amount to USD 1.5 billion in the U.S. Heat generation and getting trapped inside residential and commercial spaces leads to a huge problem of greenhouse effect, wherein the temperature inside closed space continues to remain high though the ambient surrounding temperature might be quite low during the night. The main solution for this problem is to use large space cooling systems- i.e. air

The main solution for this problem is to use large space cooling systems- i.e. air conditioning systems. The main problem with this system is the huge power bill and large energy required to keep this system running. Furthermore, the maintenance cost of these systems is quite high and increases the overall budget of organizations, which employ air conditioning system, by few thousand dollars at least. UV radiations are also said to damage the furniture, flooring, and other equipment in the vicinity of the radiation. Challenges arising due to solar rays are expected to exponentially increase over the next few decades. However, the silver lining is that, with simple cost-effective solutions the damage due to harmful radiation can be reduced to a large extent.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America (the U.S. and Canada), people are more interested in larger residential options, since huge open spaces is not a problem. In the U.S., there are many states falling under the definition of a desert, such as Arizona, California, Texas, and Nevada. The Asia Pacific region is in the heart of the warmer part of the world – the tropical area of the planet. This region is subjected to constant and extreme heat. Thus, basic protection from these harmful radiations is essential, more so while traveling. The entire Europe region is under the threat of UV rays seeping from the outer region of the earth’s atmosphere due to the depletion of the ozone layer. This makes protection from the UV rays a basic safety necessity for the overall well-being of global citizens. All these regions have a strong and ever-growing need for the solar control window film, thus, stressing a large growth potential for this system globally.

Segmental Analysis:

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global solar control window films market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global solar control window films market by its type, application, absorber type, and region.

By Type

Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

Dyed (Non-reflective)

Clear (Non-reflective)

By Application

Marine

Graphics

Automotive

Construction

Transportation

Decorative

By Absorber Type

Organic

Inorganic

Metallic

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players:

ü The 3M Company

ü The Window Film Company

ü Eastman Chemical Company

ü Garware Suncontrol – Window Film

ü Solar Control Films Inc.

ü Purlfrost Ltd.

ü Saint-Gobain S.A.

ü Sun Control, Madico Inc.

ü Polytronix Inc.

ü Solyx Films SA Pty Ltd

