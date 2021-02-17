Hirudin Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.

Hirudin (hirudin) is a Leech (Leech) and salivary glands have been extracted from a variety of active ingredients in the activity of the most significant and most studied ingredients, which is 65-66 amino acids from the small molecules of protein (peptide) . Hirudin have strong inhibitory effect on thrombin is the strongest so far found in the natural specific inhibitor of thrombin. Animal experiments and clinical studies have shown that hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results.

Scope of the Report:

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Currently, Hirudin market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand are rapidly growth.

In recent years in China as the main ingredient to hirudin, there are many kinds of proprietary Chinese medicines, such as cerebral blood oral liquid, tablets thrombosis, blood capsule, with its annual output value of tens of millions. New drugs with leeches are constantly studied and introduced. Genetic engineering of recombinant leech-like peptide drugs to replace or hirudin as anticoagulant drug additives stasis, which can be achieved in the near future. As the injection for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer drugs, the need for further clinical research. Needless to say, recombinant hirudin-like peptide drug development will bring huge social and economic benefits.

The global market for Hirudin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4240 million US$ in 2024, from 3450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Hirudin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Hirudin Market Key Players:



The Medicines Company

Keyken

Minapharm

Abbott

SALUBRIS

Pfizer, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

DUOPUTAI

Pentapharm

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Natural Hirudin

Recombinant Hirudin

Market By Application:



Thrombosis Disease

Tumor Disease

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Hirudin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Hirudin market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Hirudin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Hirudins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Hirudin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

