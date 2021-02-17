Automotive High Strength Steel Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes. Various strengthening mechanisms are employed to achieve a range of strength, ductility, toughness, and fatigue properties. These steels aren?t the mild steels of yesterday; rather they are uniquely light weight and engineered to meet the challenges of today?s vehicles for stringent safety regulations, emissions reduction, solid performance, at affordable costs.

Scope of the Report:

The AHSS type segment accounted for the largest share of the global Automotive High Strength Steel market, in terms of volume. This large share is primarily attributed to the better mechanical properties exhibited by AHSS as compared to other type of AHSS.

The Passenger Vehicle segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Passenger Vehicle market during the forecast period. This segment took the market share of 84.17% in 2016, in terms of volume.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market. Rapid automotive industry development offer lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the Automotive High Strength Steel market. The increasing middle class population, which has led to urbanization and rise in the manufacturing sector, drives the demand of Automotive High Strength Steel in this region. The Asia-Pacific Automotive High Strength Steel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Economic growth in countries such as China, Japan and India are further propelling the growth of the Automotive High Strength Steel market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market include Arcelor Mittal, SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation, Voestalpine, ThyssenKrupp, Baowu Group, Ansteel.

The global market for Automotive High Strength Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 27200 million US$ in 2024, from 20300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Automotive High Strength Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Key Players:



Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Baowu Group

Ansteel

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Conventional HSS

AHSS

Market By Application:



Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Automotive High Strength Steel market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Automotive High Strength Steel market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Automotive High Strength Steel players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Automotive High Strength Steels in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Automotive High Strength Steel sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

