Vacuum Suction Cups Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A vacuum suction cups are the link between the workpiece and the handling system. They consist of the suction cup (elastomer part) and a connecting element.

Suction cups are used to grip and move workpieces in a plant or on a robot. A suction cup does not attach itself to the surface of a workpiece. Instead, the ambient air pressure (atmospheric pressure) presses the suction cup against the workpiece as soon as the ambient pressure is greater than the pressure between the suction cup and the workpiece. This pressure difference is achieved by connecting the suction cup to a vacuum generator, which evacuates the air from the space between the cup and the workpiece. If the suction cup is in contact with the surface of the workpiece, no air can enter it from the sides and a vacuum is generated.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest market with about 35% revenue share in 2017. More than 8000 K Units was sold in Europe in 2017. North America also accounts for a large market share. But Asia-Pacific is fast becoming the world?s leading hotspot, expanding fast compared to North America and Europe.

The Vacuum Suction Cups market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Vacuum Suction Cups market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Vacuum Suction Cups. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Vacuum Suction Cups is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 830 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum Suction Cups in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Vacuum Suction Cups Market Key Players:



SMC Corporation

Schmalz

Aventics

PISCO

Piab

Festo

DESTACO (Dover)

Myotoku

VMECA

ANVER

FIPA

Coval

VUOTOTECNICA

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Silicone

Nitrile

Rubber

Vinyl

Urethane

Others

Market By Application:



Metal

Paper

Glass

Wood

Plastics

Composite

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Vacuum Suction Cups market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Vacuum Suction Cups market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Vacuum Suction Cups players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Vacuum Suction Cupss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Vacuum Suction Cups sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

