Perfluoropolyethers Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties.

Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.

The global market for Perfluoropolyethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Perfluoropolyethers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Perfluoropolyethers Market Key Players:



Dupont (Chemours)

SOLVAY

DAIKIN

Dow Corning

Kl�ber Lubrication

ICAN

M&I Materials Limited

Nye Lubricants

Hunan Nonferrous

IKV Tribology

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease

Market By Application:



Aerospace

Electronic

Chemical

Other Industries

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

