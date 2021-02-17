Isobutene Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Isobutylene (or 2-methylpropene) is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Isobutene includes MTBE Cracking, Tert-butanol (TBA), and the proportion of MTBE Cracking in 2017 is about 73.9%, However, growing concerns regarding groundwater contamination caused due to leakage of MTBE coupled with increasing popularity of ethanol as a gasoline blending agent is expected to segment impact growth negatively.

Isobutene is widely used in Butyl Rubber, MMA, PIB and other. The most proportion of Isobutene is used in Butyl Rubber, and the consumption proportion is about 54.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest supplier of Isobutene, with a production market share 42%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 31%.

The global market for Isobutene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 6390 million US$ in 2024, from 4540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Isobutene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download Free Sample Report With Complete TOC, Graphs, Charts and Detailed [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-isobutene-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/130489#request_sample

Global Isobutene Market Key Players:



Lyondell�Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Weifang Binhai

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



MTBE Cracking

Tert-butanol (TBA)

Market By Application:



Butyl Rubber

MMA

PIB

Other

Get Up to 30% Off On this report, Ask For Discount @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/discount_inquiry/discount/130489

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Purchase Full Report Including Data, Charts, Graphs, Market [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/checkout?_token=Cw8DBNjKvmqKOqPPbiDmngDnki7sf6IRLygnCWgn&report_id=130489&license=Single

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Isobutene market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Isobutene market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Isobutene players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Isobutenes in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Isobutene sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-isobutene-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/130489#table_of_contents

About Us:

Global Marketers is a research hub to meet the syndicate, custom, and consulting research needs. Our company excels in catering to the research requirements of commercial, industrial, and all other business enterprises.

Our huge database with the up-to-date and latest information will definitely help the businesses in planning and shaping their business strategies. Accurate market analysis backed by comprehensive research methodology will drive the growth of an industry. Our company offers a wide variety of research reports related to chemical, technology, healthcare, automobile, and various other sectors.