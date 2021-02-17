Thermal Paper Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Thermal paper is a special paper type that is manufactured with specialty coating that aids in inkless printing. On application of heat to the coating, a clear image is formed on the paper with no requirement for ribbons or inks. The coating usually turns black on heating, which, in turn, transfers the image to the paper. Thermal paper is the key component of thermal paper printing, which is considered one of the most economical printing technologies owing to its low energy consumption and low maintenance cost.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Thermal Paper industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan, USA, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china?s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Thermal Paper production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese Thermal Paper industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Thermal Paper large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

Currently the global major manufacturers are: Oji, Koehler , Appvion, their production market share is over 50%.Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

The global market for Thermal Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 3080 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Thermal Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Thermal Paper Market Key Players:



Oji

Koehler

Appvion

Mitsubishi Paper

Ricoh

Hansol

Jujo Thermal Paper

ChenMing

Jianghe

Guanhao

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Top coating and no top coating

Standard and premium

Paper and synthetic media

Market By Application:



POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Thermal Paper market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Thermal Paper market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Thermal Paper players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Thermal Papers in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Thermal Paper sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

